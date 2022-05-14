Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$22.75 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.57.

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.79. 624,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.79. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

