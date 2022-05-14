Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.22. 557,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $95,105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

