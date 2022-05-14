Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.