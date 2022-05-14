Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
