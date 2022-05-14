Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

