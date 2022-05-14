Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 63,844 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,608,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,889,195.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

