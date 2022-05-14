Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.