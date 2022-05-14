Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.