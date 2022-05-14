Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

