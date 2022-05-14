Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Park National posted earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

