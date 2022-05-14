Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

KTTA stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

