Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 5,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PATK opened at $67.84 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

