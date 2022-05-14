Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 9,611 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

