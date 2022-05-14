Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 9,611 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.