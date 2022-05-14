Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $25,091,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.