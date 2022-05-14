Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,005,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
