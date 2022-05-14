Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 127,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.