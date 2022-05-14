PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PaySign stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 271,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.92. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PaySign by 89.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

