PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,832,058 shares of company stock worth $138,633,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

