PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet Sells 7,150 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDC Energy stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after buying an additional 200,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,067,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

