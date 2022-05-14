PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Alliance Global Partners

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,316. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.