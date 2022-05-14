PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

