Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PESI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 7,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

