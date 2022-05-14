Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,489,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,398,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.