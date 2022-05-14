Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,996,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,549,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,090,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

