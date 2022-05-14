PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Acquires 12,379 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 12,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $481,295.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,643.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PFX stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.51.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhenixFIN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
PhenixFIN Company Profile (Get Rating)
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.