PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Acquires 12,379 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 12,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $481,295.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,643.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PFX stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.51.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth $7,222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhenixFIN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

