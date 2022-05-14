Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.71 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
