Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.71 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

