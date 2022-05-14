Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
