Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

PLL stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

