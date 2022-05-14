Piper Sandler Lowers Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $30.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.98% from the company’s previous close.

AADI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $293.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

