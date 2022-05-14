POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 316,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,291. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

