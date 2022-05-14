Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

