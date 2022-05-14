Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $136.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

