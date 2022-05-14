Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 339,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,586. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

