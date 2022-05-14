Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $935.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 617,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 6.9% in the first quarter. Latash Investments LLC now owns 187,042 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 886,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

