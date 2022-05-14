Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,801,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Shares of PSPC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.