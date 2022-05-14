Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.73 million, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.