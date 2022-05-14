Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Raised to €16.40 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley to €16.40 ($17.26) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.32) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $$10.79 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

About Poste Italiane (Get Rating)

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.