Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

PWCDF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

