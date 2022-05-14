Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

