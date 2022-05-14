Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

