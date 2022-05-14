Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

PVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.