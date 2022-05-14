Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,356,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after acquiring an additional 846,753 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.