Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Primoris Services stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

