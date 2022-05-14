ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

