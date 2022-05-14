Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 54,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

