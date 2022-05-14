Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Arun Menawat Dr. Purchases 30,516 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 30,516 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,277,055.11.

CVE:PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.