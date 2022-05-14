Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Arun Menawat Dr. Purchases 30,516 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 30,516 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,277,055.11.
CVE:PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.
Profound Medical Company Profile
