Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30.

On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

Progyny stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

