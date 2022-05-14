Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Critical Contrast

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 19.96 $2.94 billion $4.99 25.72 InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million 9.46 -$5.36 million N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prologis pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 77.08% 9.98% 6.43% InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prologis and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 8 2 3.09 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $175.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

Prologis beats InvenTrust Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

