Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

PSEC stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

