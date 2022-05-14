Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,482,000 after acquiring an additional 189,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,587,000 after buying an additional 188,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

