Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio (Get Rating)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
